16 Parties Form Coalition

In a press conference, Prime Minister James Marape said PANGU signed an agreement with the 15 coalition parties and independent MPs to work towards forming government.

The coalition parties include: PANGU Pati, Social Democratic Party, United Resources Party, United Labour Party, Liberal Party, People's Reform Party, People's Party, National Alliance Party, Melanesian Alliance Party, People's First Party, Allegiance Party, PNG Greens Party and Independent candidates.

PM Marape said the camp is made up of young leaders with the intention to take back our resources.

"The ship is full as far as the parties are concerned. We are now getting together party policies into one workable program for Papua New Guinea," said the PM.

The Prime Minister is confident of the leaders in camp and trust that they will deliver to the people.

