PNG Advances e-mobility Adoption

The workshop focused on establishing a national e-mobility policy and overcoming obstacles to adopting electric vehicles (EVs).

The event marks a significant effort by PNG’s Government, involving the Department of Transport (DoT), Climate Change Development Authority (CCDA), and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport and energy sectors.

Recent data highlighted that PNG’s energy sector, primarily dependent on fossil fuels, was responsible for over 80 percent of the country’s emissions in 2017. With vehicle numbers expected to rise sharply by 2030, the shift to electric vehicles is a crucial step towards curbing emissions.

The workshop, attended by 50 government, private sector, and non-profit representatives, facilitated discussions on promoting electric mobility as a key strategy against climate change.

This initiative is part of the broader "Promoting Electric Mobility in Papua New Guinea" project, supported by the Green Climate Fund with an allocation of USD 449,598 for the next 18 months.

Roy Mumu, Secretary for the Department of Transport, affirmed PNG’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in the energy sector by 2050.

Debra Sungi, Acting Managing Director of CCDA, stressed the importance of electric vehicles in reaching the country’s carbon neutrality goal by 2030 under its Vision 2050.

GGGI’s Country Representative, Sakiusa Tuisoila, emphasised their role in facilitating PNG’s transition to sustainable transport solutions.

The workshop concluded with stakeholders expressing a unified commitment to advancing electric mobility in PNG, aiming for a sustainable and environmentally responsible future.