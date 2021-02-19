 

Treasury closes following positive COVID-19 result

14:38, February 19, 2021
The Department of Treasury has advised that it has closed its offices today (Friday 19th February) to enable a complete cleanup of all workspaces in the building.

This is a risk mitigation measure to limit any potential transmission of COVID-19. 

The Treasury Secretary, Dairi Vele, stated: “It was a decision made to protect the health and safety of Treasury officers in the workplace and to ensure any vulnerable officers or those with at-risk members of family are protected. 

“We were notified that a Treasury officer had received a positive COVID-19 test result. This officer had not recently been in the workplace, however, community transmission is high within the city and our staff should feel safe in their work environment.”

The Department will clean all office floors and will undertake a workplace assessment to ensure that Government of PNG workplace COVID-19 procedures are being followed. 

The Department has a comprehensive Niupela Pasin plan in place for managing COVID-19 and specific protocols in the event of suspected or actual COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and his family and we will provide support where we can,” said Secretary Vele.

Staff will work remotely and resume normal duties on Monday 22nd February.

