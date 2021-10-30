Ramu NiCo Funds Madang PHA

The country’s first Nickel/Cobalt Mine developer continues to provide valuable assistance for the health care of the people of Madang province.

Madang Provincial Health Authority Chairman, Charles Kalana and the Chief Executive of, Fidelis Waipma received the cheque from MCC Chairman, Gao Yongxue.

Five specialized medical beds were also donated to complement the K100,000 cheque donation, specifically for treatment of COVID-19 patients at the Modilon General Hospital.

On behalf of the board and management of MPHA, Mr Waipma thanked MCC for their continuous support to Madang PHA in the past years.

He said the purchase of the Oxygen Plant would greatly relieve MPHA in saving lives of the people of Madang and those who are visiting the province who may require such service at the provincial hospital.

Mr Yongxue said that MCC would continue to work together with the MPHA in the fight against the global pandemic.

He stated that the Company continues to conduct awareness among its PNG National employees that they should believe in science and get vaccinated.

Mr Yongxue added that the Company has been in the county for many years and hopes to continue to provide financial assistance for the Madang people.

Meanwhile, Dr Kalana said: “I take my hat off to MCC for giving such a help in time of need to the people of Madang. Your generous financial assistance will go towards helping the rural people whom the Madang Provincial Health Authority caters for.”

He said constant supply of oxygen has been a problem to many hospitals and health facilities across the country thus resulting in deaths.

To address the critical clinical problem of oxygen shortage, Madang PHA have sought assistance from AusTrade Pacific Supplies (PNG) and they have offered to supply a containerized Oxygen Plant that would be shipped into the country soon once funds are made available.

The total cost is K429,342 inclusive of shipment and installation. Madang PHA would contribute K150,000 as initial deposit and thus sought MCC’s financial support.