Omicron could spread in schools

“My concern is kids going back to school and in overcrowded schools, schools are expected to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. This is due to Omicron,” said Dr Daoni.

He said Omicron has shown to infect young people and children more than the other variants.

“Schools must prepare and put in place measures to cover for teachers in the event that a lot of teachers get infected and miss schools.

“At the same time, schools must work closely with parents to ensure that the spread among kids or children is minimized.

“We are also expecting a lot of kids to be absent from school if they become infected.

“Omicron has been shown to infect young people and children and this will happen in PNG.”

Dr Daoni said Omicron is one of the five variants of concern and is easily transmissible.

He has advised people with flu-like symptoms and cough to get tested.

“Knowing one’s status will enable people to access care and prevent themselves from spreading the virus.

“I also call on those 18 year-olds and above to get vaccinated.

“Omicron will spread very fast and a lot of people will become infected,” Dr Daoni said.