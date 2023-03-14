Niupela Pasin vital for market controllers

This is currently held with the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) Market Management Division, to sensitize and improve fundamental knowledge on COVID-19, Niupela Pasin, Vaccination and Water, Sanitation & Hygiene to 60 NCDC Market Controllers.

The workshop is underway at the NCDC Annex Building starting on Monday 13th to Wednesday 15th of March, 2023 and it includes representatives from the Department of Health, Health Promotions branch and Environmental Health and Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

This is part of the stakeholder partnership between NCC and NCDC, to train NCDC Market Controllers on Niupela Pasin, Vaccination and Water, Sanitation & Hygiene, which are crucial way forward in ensuring the NCD markets are not only COVID-19 safe but also safe from other infectious disease such as TB, cholera, etc.

NCC Deputy Controller, Dr. Daoni during the opening emphasized on the outcomes of the workshop and further claims that market controllers are part of the community and that NCC is engaging them to drive NCC's public health intervention approaches.

Sixty Market Controllers will be provided with participation certificates signed by the City Manager for NCD and the Deputy Controller for the National Pandemic Response for COVID-19 after the three-day workshop at NCDC Annex building.

The National Control Centre continues to work with stakeholders like NCDC and is working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that the Niupela Pasin is observed as a primary step to control the spread of COVID-19 in Papua New Guinea.

Meanwhile, Dr Daoni emphasized that Papua New Guinea is still in its pandemic phase, and COVID-1 9 preventive measures must be followed and that everyone should by now know what to do when they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of a common cold, such as cough, fever, or headache and respiratory difficulties should report immediately to the National Hotline on 1800 -200.