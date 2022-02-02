Long Bank Queues A Concern

He said these queues pose a great risk and is concerned that people standing in queues are not wearing masks, both inside and outside the bank.

“You see these happening all over the country in the banks. Bank buildings are confined areas that can also be a hub for the spread of COVID-19 infections, including the Delta and Omicron variants,’’ said Dr Daoni.

He urged the management of the banks to ensure to minimize the queues inside the banks and everyone must wear a mask.

“They must also ensure that all the bank employees are vaccinated to protect themselves, their work colleagues and families,’’ said Dr Daoni.

The Deputy Controller has also urged the bank management to make sure the queues are managed at the ATMs, and the ATMs are sanitized as they are used by many people.

“The surfaces at the ATMs can be a reservoir for COVID-19 as they are used by many people.

Currently, most ATMS are not sanitized. People frequently touch surfaces of ATMs where they can contract COVID-19,” he said.

Dr Daoni has urged the bank management to liaise with the National Control Centre and come up with Standard Operating Procedures for COVID-19 workplace safety and operations to minimise the spread of the virus in the bank workplaces.

He also urged people to get vaccinated as they can get COVID-19 or even spread the virus to others in crowded places like banks.