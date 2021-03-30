Focus on limiting COVID-19 impact

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey described COVID-19 as a “dual killer”.

“It kills on the health front, especially our elderly and those already sick. It also kills on the economic front. The Marape Government is fighting hard on both,” stated Ling-Stuckey.

On the health front, the Marape Government has lifted resources to the health sector by over 25 percent, a lot of that as a result of the Coronavirus Economic Stimulation Package, and the rest from better economic and financial management.

Specifically, the health sector in 2018, the last year of the O’Neill Government, received K1375 million. In 2021, the health sector will receive at least K1745 million. This is already a 27 percent increase of K370 million.

“Let me assure the people of PNG, this health support will be lifted even further,” Ling-Stuckey said.

“One benefit of our health program has been growth in payments for health workers – doctors, nurses and others. Another is strong growth in capital investment to meet future health needs.

“Now the Government is looking at diverting some capital health expenditure towards goods and services expenditure to help in our ongoing war on coronavirus.

“I have acknowledged that too much red tape slowed vital cash getting out to Provincial Health Authorities earlier this year. Action has been taken to fix this, with K12 million released last week and another K19 million to be released this week.

“This is hard evidence of the fact that the Marape Government is absolutely focused on the war on coronavirus, and that we are doing all in our power to win.”

(Remote Umbukul sub health centre in New Hanover, New Ireland Province, receiving K100,000 for infrastructure development. New Hanover serves a catchment of 3,000 islanders)