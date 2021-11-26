Church Health Services Get Vital Supplies

He made this presentation recently on behalf of His Holiness Pope Francis. The presentation comes as the third round of assistance to the CCHS.

Packages containing respirators, masks, battery operated oximeters and other important items were delivered. Apart from the donations, the Nuncio gave a K10,000 cheque.

His Excellency Fermín Emilio Sosa Rodríguez, said he was happy to represent His Holiness Pope Francis, to convey to the people of PNG a gift consisting of medical equipment that the Holy Father wished to assist.

This gesture marks the continuous solicitude of Pope Francis for PNG and expresses his concern for the people and Church in Oceania.

“2021 is a time that must not be wasted and it will not be wasted if we can work together with generosity and commitment. I am convinced that fraternity is the true cure for the pandemic and the evils that have affected us. Along with vaccines, fraternity and hope are, as it were, the medicine we need in today’s world.”

His Excellency expressed his gratitude to the staff of CCHS for their hard work and commitment.

“I encourage you to continue your generous service in the spirit of fraternity as the Holy Father is inviting us. I am sure that this donation will be of help in treating patients infected with the coronavirus and make it easier to be a brother or a sister to those afflicted.”

St Mary’s Hospital in East New Britain and Raihu Hospital in West Sepik will be receiving this round of donations as it contains respiratory machines that rural doctors working there will need.