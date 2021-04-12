123, 000 vaccines to arrive on PX

In a statement Air Niugini said it stands ready to help the National Government roll out its COVID-19 vaccination program by uplifting vaccines free of charge out of Port Moresby to other centres within PNG.

General Manager Commercial Services, Dominic Kaumu, said “Air Niugini will be helping the National government to ensure these vaccines are airlifted free of charge and reach as many centres as soon as possible.”

Air Niugini said it continues to minimize any risk to staff by ensuring all staff are provided with and are wearing appropriate PPE (especially items such as face masks in close proximity/contained environment situations), personal hand sanitizer, and in most situations are able to socially distance.

Valued passengers are provided hand sanitizers and still required to wear a mask when travelling.

Air Niugini said it has consistently provided critical air services both domestically throughout all of PNG, and internationally, throughout the last 12 months of the COVID Pandemic.

These services have provided critical air bridges for the transport of medical supplies, swab tests, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), medical professionals as well as cargo and passengers that allow all of PNG to continue to operate.