Youth day embraced in NCD

In commemoration of the day, the general public was invited by the Active City Development Program (ACDP) to a day of events on the 13th of August at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium and culminating at Ela Beach.

The theme for this year’s International Youth Day is 'Green Skills of Youths’.

This was recognized by the United Nations where it sheds light on cultural and legal matters that impact young individuals. It underscores the importance of cultivating environmentally conscious skills among our youth.

The event featured an invigorating Walk and a Yoga for Life session which set a vibrant tone for the day, notable speakers, cultural performances, and a Tai Chi practice led by esteemed Sifu Steven Ngandang which contributed to the event's dynamic atmosphere.

Founder & Director for ACDP, Fazilah Bazari said, "On this youth day, the theme is 'Green Skills of Youths.' The future is in your hands – a sustainable tomorrow is in your hands. I want you to discover your magic, think about the special talent and skill you have in your heart”.

Governor for NCD who was also present gave his key note address as well on the day.

"It’s your life. It’s for yourself. It’s for your well-being. The future belongs to you, young people."

Partners and sponsors included UNFPA, UN Women, and NSO, Population Demographic students of UPNG, NCDC, Nestle PNG, Urban Youth, and ACDP Communities.

The event also coincided with World Wushu Kung Fu Day. A tai chi session and kung fu performance marked the day, promoting the theme "Wushu: Rejoice in Reunion”.