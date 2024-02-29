Youth councils for East & West Sepik

This is made possible through a collaborative effort with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), under the EU-funded STREIT PNG Programme.

This initiative aims to empower youths, particularly in rural areas, to have a platform to table youth issues, to become good leaders in their localities, and to contribute significantly to the country's sustainable development through active participation in the agriculture sector.

Under this initiative, the FAO in partnership with the NYDA and the Provincial Youth Coordination Desk under the Provincial Division of Community Development, hosted a series of capacity-building workshops and training sessions in West and East Sepiks.

Eighty-seven youths from the 10 districts representing cocoa, vanilla, and fisheries farming groups acquired leadership skills, and were educated on the structure and mandate of the National Youth Development Authority, the divisional functions of youth programs, the intricacies of the partnership between the EU-STREIT PNG Programme and the Provincial Administrations, and the importance of youth involvement in decision-making and agri-food value chains.

"This initiative is crucial as it serves as a platform for advocacy and the promotion of youth leadership and innovation in development," said FAO's Gender & Youth Inclusion Specialist Patu Shang.

"We emphasize the importance of professionalizing agriculture and the participation of youths at all nodes of the cocoa, vanilla, and fisheries value chains, which are key economic drivers in the Sepik region."

The National Director of Programs and Extension Services for NYDA, Christopher Usuka in his opening remarks reiterated the importance of this programme.

“A formalised Provincial Youth Development Council is a prerequisite for acquiring any form of intervention or support, financial or otherwise from any National or Provincial funding basket.”

This initiative facilitates the establishment of Provincial Youth Councils, providing a formal platform for young people to engage with stakeholders and contribute to policy discussions at Provincial and National levels. This includes mobilizing fellow youths to participate in upcoming elections for their councils and advocating for support from district, provincial and national funding to pursue agribusiness careers.

"The Provincial Youth Development Councils will empower young people to become effective community mobilizers and advocates," said the Gender & Youth Inclusion Officer of the Programme, Zilpah Yahamani,.

"They will play a vital role in fostering the development of a Youth Development strategy, action plan, and outreach programs, particularly focusing on promoting agriculture at the local level."

The workshops received enthusiastic participation from young people, community development officers, and government representatives from NYDA. Participants highlighted the valuable learning experience, gaining insights into leadership, communication, group management, and agribusiness opportunities.

An East Sepik Youth Development Council Working Committee (ESP-YDCWC) was also formed during this meeting with seven members elected.

Following the workshops, district youth representatives are expected to engage actively in their communities by organizing awareness campaigns and facilitating the election of district youth council executives with the support of the National NYDA.

These executives will then be confirmed by the National Youth Development Authority will oversee the establishment of the Provincial Youth Council and will support its efforts in sustainable agricultural and community development.

The EU-STREIT PNG Programme acknowledges the crucial role of youths in achieving sustainable development. By supporting the establishment of Provincial Youth Councils and empowering young people in the Sepik region, the Programme aims to create a more inclusive and prosperous future for the region.