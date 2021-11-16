WASH Facilities Protect Children’s Educational Rights

The provision of these new hand washing stations and water tanks were provided by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) PNG through the PNG-Australia Partnership.

In line with the newly accrued facilities, awareness sessions on COVID-19 were held for the student body and faculty so they can be properly informed on the pandemic and its measures to keep everyone safe.

The school’s principal John Gemotang stressed that it was essential that everyone in his school are continuously reminded of the Niupela Pasin especially now that the number of reported cases have increased.

“Practicing safe hygiene is vital as it teaches students that maintaining simple yet effective hygiene and social-distancing practices are a way to protect each other and their right to a quality education while at school,” Mr Gemotang said.

PNG and Australia are collaborating through the Church Partnership Program in order to support churches and local communities to work together to decrease the transmission of the Coronavirus.