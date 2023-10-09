Vehicle for community work

The vehicle was released to carry on the work of the people in areas that are often neglected and not taken seriously as important.

Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen said the vehicle is multi-purpose since it can cater for school children as well.

“Nawaeb rural students attending the high and secondary school will be transported when on holidays from a designated point of pick up,” he said.

“This is intended to relieve the parents of burden to transport them to and from school holiday period, “he said

The vehicle will be used for purchasing and transportation of garden produce directly from the farmers in the village.

Pelgen said the vehicle will be dispatched upon genuine requests directly from the people in Nawaeb.