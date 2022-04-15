Uguro Envisions University In Usino-Bundi

He made a public announcement in the district during a reconciliation ceremony between students, teachers and the local communities at Brahman recently.

Uguro told hundreds of people gathered at the reconciliation ceremony that he is not wasting his time by putting up seven new high schools and an agri-technical college in Usino-Bundi district but plans for a university.



“I have a dream for Usino-Bundi. I have a dream that one day Usino-Bundi would take up a university on behalf of Madang Province,” he said.



Uguro said as soon as he returns after the national election and if he were allocated a ministry, he would make sure the seven new high schools in Usino-Bundi take on national high school status.

The new high schools in Usino-Bundi that were established during Minister Uguro’s term in office include, Ramu Valley high school, Saussi high school, Fr. Mike Morrision high school in Bundi, Kenainz high school in Gama LLG and the new Usino Technical high school.



“Usino-Bundi, you have one more step to go. You already have a college on your doorstep after grade 12 you apply to that college, is it wrong to take another step to having a university? Uguro challenged.



He said there are already 30 teaching positions created for the new Sir Max David Agro Technical College at Brahman, and whoever teaches there would be on full pay.



Uguro added that the focus of the Pangu-led Marape government is on rural education program. It wants to make sure the privilege that enjoyed in the urban centres reaches the rural areas of the country.



“We are putting up high schools in the remote parts of PNG and we are starting with Usino-Bundi,” Uguro said. He said this is living up to the government’s motto to ‘leave no child behind’.



“All our children from the remote parts of Usino-Bundi especially the girls must be educated and have access to schools. Girls having to walk long distances to various schools in the remote parts of the country is not safe anymore.

“Creating safe environment for our girls to have access to education is our number one priority.”