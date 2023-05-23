 

Tugboat Captain inspires children

May 23, 2023
Tugboat Captain and MATE CLASS 4, Michelle Boyama is set to become an inspiration for young readers as her remarkable journey is featured in the 'When I Grow Up' series.

The Buk bilong Pikinini team recently visited Pacific Towing on Motukea Island to witness the intricacies of operating a tugboat, leaving them impressed by the responsibilities involved.

This addition to the series aims to provide children with valuable insights into the world of operating a tugboat, all while showcasing Michelle's incredible journey as a girl-boss in a male-dominated industry.

Thanks to the financial support of the Sir Brian Bell Foundation and the editing expertise of @wilddogbooks, this captivating addition to the series will be launched during Book Week in August.

 

