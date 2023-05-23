Tugboat Captain inspires children

The Buk bilong Pikinini team recently visited Pacific Towing on Motukea Island to witness the intricacies of operating a tugboat, leaving them impressed by the responsibilities involved.

This addition to the series aims to provide children with valuable insights into the world of operating a tugboat, all while showcasing Michelle's incredible journey as a girl-boss in a male-dominated industry.

Thanks to the financial support of the Sir Brian Bell Foundation and the editing expertise of @wilddogbooks, this captivating addition to the series will be launched during Book Week in August.