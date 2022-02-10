Trukai Increases Support To City Mission

As of January 2022 the company has committed 500kg of rice each month to the organisation, a total of 6 tons annually as it progresses into its 14th year of partnership.

Initially catering to the missions’ New Life Skill Trainings Centre at Mirigeda, Trukai made the increase to also cover for its two other sites, based on a request from the Mission.

The Port Moresby City Mission caters to youths at the Mirigeda farm, Transition Trainees at Koki and vulnerable women and children at Haus Ruth. Trukai’s Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom, said “City Mission has over the years helped young disadvantaged men find new life skills and protected vulnerable women and children from all forms of violence. They have been operating in PNG for 29 years and through their programs have helped thousands of Papua New Guineans. Trukai Industries is very proud to be associated with an organisation that has done so much good in our communities. And we’re committed to continue this partnership for years to come.”

Port Moresby City Mission’s General Manager Gerald Bengesser says that the Port Moresby City Mission is very thankful for the ongoing support from Trukai as it makes a difference to keep their programs running.