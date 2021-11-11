Tikana Council Chamber Opened

New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan who officiated at the event said the new chamber captures the high status of authority and governance.

The council chamber was built at a cost of K700, 000.

“You are not only ward councilors but are law makers. You have the power of making laws and oversee the proper implementation of those laws for the good of our people.

“I want the people to realize that the office of the president and ward councilor and their roles and duties are legal under the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Governments,”

said Governor Chan.

The opening of the chamber comes under the provincial government’s plan to establish “new look” council chamber for each of the 10 LLGs in the province.

He also acknowledged well-known leaders of the province who have passed who once served at the Tikana LLG including, late Daniel Bokap, Obed Boas and Apelis Masakmat.

“This building is not for show, it is a legacy project and the people’s house deserves highest regard and respect.”