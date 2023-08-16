Taurama Bay men lead sustainable livelihood project

Focused on ensuring sustainable livelihoods, the club has embarked on a multi-faceted project, encompassing coral reef restoration, mangrove rehabilitation, and small-scale village chicken farming.

The heart of these efforts lies within their weekly gatherings at the idyllic Tutu Beach Retreat, where they collaborate with the esteemed Kyeema Foundation.

Hailing from Brisbane, the Kyeema Foundation is a respected NGO renowned for its global and localized endeavors. With a laser focus on grassroots-level environmental restoration, conservation, and sustainable living, the foundation employs intensive small group training as a cornerstone of their methodology.

This approach empowers communities, fostering self-sufficiency while elevating their environmental stewardship.

Signifying a promising start, nine dedicated men from the Taurama Bay Men’s Club have completed the initial stage of their training.

This week, a graduation ceremony celebrated the emergence of skilled chicken farmers, the vanguard of the community's sustainable agriculture movement. Kyeema Foundation’s Master Trainers, Koivi Egu and his daughter Dulcie from Tubusereia village, orchestrated the village chicken farming training.

Dedication to the environment also shines through as Master Trainer Kevin Egu, spearheads the coral restoration aspect. Following meticulous training and preparation, a significant milestone was achieved this week with the establishment of the first coral nursery off the Tutu Beach coastline.

This achievement underscores the symbiotic relationship between community-driven efforts and ecological revival.

Dame Carol Kidu, the facilitator of this transformative program, expressed her profound gratitude towards Kyeema Foundation.

“I am very grateful for Kyeema Foundation’s commitment to improve the livelihood prospects for the traditional villagers. This first training included men from Tutu, Taurama and Pari villages.

“I am hoping that companies may include Kyeema Foundation in their corporate social responsibilities programs so that trainings can be conducted on a continuing basis and reach many families in Taurama and Pari.”

However, Dame Carol's message extends beyond the realm of training. She earnestly appeals to those who have settled on Taurama and Pari lands to uphold the sanctity of the marine and land resources that rightfully belong to the local villagers.

The synergy between sustainable livelihoods and environmental stewardship is pivotal, a symphony of progress harmonizing with ecological harmony.