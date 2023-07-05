Students on Rabaul tour

During their term break, these enthusiastic students are set to explore various geographical and historical sites in Rabaul. Prior to their departure, the students reached out to potential sponsors to support them with promotional items for their excursion.

Responding to their request, PNG Air generously sponsored the students with polo shirts and caps to enhance their experience.

The polo shirts will serve as their official attire during the trip, while the caps will provide protection against the scorching heat, particularly when they visit the renowned Mount Tavurvur.

To collect the sponsored items, the school's principal and two staff members from Paradise College visited PNG Air's premises. They expressed their gratitude for the sponsorship and collected the polo shirts and caps on behalf of the students.

As the students embark on this exciting journey, the Paradise College community wishes them a successful and enlightening excursion.

Their visit to Rabaul promises to offer valuable insights into the local culture and history.