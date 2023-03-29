 

Students inspired to tackle water crisis

BY: Loop Author
15:21, March 29, 2023
26 reads

To commemorate World Water Day 2023, an awareness was conducted at the Tatana and Baruni Primary School by the Motukea International Terminal, Motu Koita Assembly and Water Aid PNG.

The awareness was to inspire actions to tackle water and sanitation crisis in the local communities.

Representatives from MIT, MKA and Water Aid PNG presented on the importance of water and sanitation and how students can conserve water at home and in school.

One-hundred and fifty (150) wash packs were donated to the schools with cleaning detergents and sanitizers.

Students and teachers from schools acknowledged the donations and provided positive feedback on the awareness.

“Thank you MIT, MKA and Water Aid PNG. I will make sure to use water wisely at home,” said one Grade 3 student.

Tags: 
World Water Day 2023
Water Aid PNG
Author: 
Loop author
  • 26 reads