School of Formation Inaugurated

SC General Councilor Fr. Gildàsio Mendes, SDB delivered an encouraging presentation that was both lively and energetic titled ‘The Biblical Dimension of Communication’ and it is the first of five series to be delivered this year.

The interactive session led participants to soundly reflect and share their experiences and insights from their respective understandings.

The program aims to deepen knowledge of the dynamics of the digital environment, living communication in an evangelical and synodal way, and utilizing the grammar of symbols, sounds, texts and images.

The session highlighted the need to engage young people in an effective understanding of Scripture through the engagement of the senses, symbols, images, and emotion.

“Communicate your thoughts and ideas, through rituals, culture and symbols for this is our human Eco system,” said Fr Gildàsio.

The participants were led to reflect, through the word of God, on how they can lead young people to a reflective appreciation of God’s word, evangelization and inculturalization.

Participants attended the session across eight different time zones in the East Asia Oceania Region.