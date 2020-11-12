Prima backs nature park’s inaugural Xmas event

Regional Sales Manager – Southern, Mai Ori, representing the managing director, Adrian Chow, said: “It has been a challenging year for all our citizens, families and people of all walks of life due to the unprecedented turn of events brought on by COVID-19.

“Prima Smallgoods is delighted to partner with Port Moresby Nature Park and other event sponsors to put a smile and a new lease of life, joy and fun to the community, especially visitors who will attend the Park’s organised Christmas events this festive period. We wish everyone a great time of enjoyment, fun and laughter in the relaxing and peaceful environment that the Nature Park provides.”

Port Moresby Nature Park CEO, Michelle McGeorge, said the Nature Park is thankful to Prima Smallgoods for their support and excited to be hosting an event that aims to unite families, friends and colleagues in the spirit of Christmas and of course, bring with it the cheer and joy of the festive season.

“We are very excited to announce our ‘Moni Plus Christmas in the Park’ event and would like to say a big thank you to Prima Smallgoods for supporting this event. What we have prepared for this year is going to be bigger than what we have ever done. Thanks to the amazing support we are getting from our event sponsors like Prima Smallgoods, we are well on our way with preparations.”

The official launch is set for this Friday, the 13 of November, which will see the Park transformed into a spectacular hub of Christmas Wonderland. The Nature Park will release more information about activities to anticipate throughout the festive season as preparations unfold.