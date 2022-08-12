PNGCF And YAP-MAT Collaboration

PNGCF Health Educator, Tracy Kabewa said unfortunately, PNG is currently leading globally with mouth cancer, which is closely attributed to the habit of betelnut chewing, with and without mustard and lime.

PNGCF together with the Youth Arts Program (YAP) participated in a session on healthy lifestyle at the Moresby Arts Theatre (MAT) last Friday, 5th of August 2022, PNGCF’s participation is in line with the World Cancer day #CloseTheCareCap campaign to contribute to the YAP's aim to influence education, confidence building and the development of expressive abilities in young adults.

The session focused on the social issue of healthy lifestyle and health habits improvement to ease the cancer burden in PNG.

Kabewa, delivered an interactive session on the three most prevalent cancers that are affecting Papua New Guineans, which are breast, mouth and cervical cancer, followed by a Questions and Answers (Q&A) session with the students and teachers.

PNGCF Executive Assistant, Anna Safi encouraged the students to be proactive in their lifestyle habits and make sound choices and decisions that will benefit them and their communities.

Safi said, “PNG Cancer Foundation targets such audiences (young people) to bring awareness because you all are future leaders who will one day be in positions to make critical decisions that will determine outcomes in different spheres of life, not only for yourselves but for others as well.

“Therefore, we hope that being informed about such issues and the cancer burden PNG has can help you make the right decisions and to develop healthy lifestyle habits,” Safi said.

She added, “The PNGCF aims to improve coordination of cancer education throughout the country by engaging stakeholders and communities to drive awareness in the hope of creating a more comprehensive cancer pathway.”

“Education and awareness is at the forefront of the cancer continuum, hence, educating and advocating young people is vital in the fight against cancer.” Safi said.

Paradise College expressed interest to facilitate a Healthy Teens School Program at their campus while the University of Goroka indicated to partner and collaborate to bring more cancer awareness at the UOG.

The PNG Cancer Foundation acknowledges and thanks the Moresby Arts Theatre Youth Art Program team for giving PNGCF the opportunity to extend its reach.