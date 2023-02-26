Parkop pledges support to MKA

Governor Parkop made the public announcement this week during the opening of two multiple classroom buildings at Baruni Primary School.

Governor Parkop was at Baruni Primary School to witness the opening of the two new three-in-one classrooms, which the NCDC co-funded.

Parkop assured the people of Baruni that he wants to live up to his pledge to give all the money coming from the land which the people had in the past but may have lost to the development of the city back to the Motu Koita Assembly.

“I want to assure everyone that you will still benefit from this land, because I have pledged that all the money that NCDC gets from the use of land or the fees earned from the land will be migrated to the Motu-Koita Assembly,” Parkop said.

He said Baruni owns or used to own 60 percent of the land on which the NCDC is established and therefore it is important to assist them in building infrastructure.

“I want to support my deputy and chairman to realize the goals and all the priorities that he has set for our communities, during this term.

“I have done my best from the commission, to support him and from the outset all our children. I want to assure you and our parents, our guardians, Baruni and the wider Motu-Koita that in my term, I made a commitment to start migrating more resources to support Motu-Koita Assembly.

