Park thanks supporters

CEO Michelle McGeorge attributed the manageable situation to their partners, sponsors and supporters.

“Today is about acknowledging the support and commitment of NCDC and all of our donors in helping the Park progress through the last 12 months, especially with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic,” she said in her delivery of the Park’s progress report during ‘2020 Sponsors Breakfast’.

“This year has been filled with difficult decisions, cost-cutting exercises, compromises, sacrifices and one too many sleepless nights as the weight and enormity of the challenges became quickly evident.

“But in spite of our financial struggles, not everything has been doom and gloom and we have managed some pretty amazing achievements.”

The 2020 Sponsors Breakfast was attended by almost one hundred representatives from the major partners, gold and silver sponsors and supporters of the Port Moresby Nature Park who continue to support the Park throughout the years.

Also in attendance was NCD Governor Powes Parkop, Motu Koita Assembly Chairman, Dadi Toka Jr, and City Manager, Bernard Kipit.

In his remarks, Governor Parkop emphasised the significant role that Port Moresby Nature Park plays in the conservation of PNG’s flora and fauna.

“The Nature Park is a vital facility, not only for Port Moresby, but for all of Papua New Guinea. It sets a world-class benchmark for safe and engaging recreational spaces in wildlife care and management, in student excursion and learning and training opportunities, and wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, conversation and ex-situ programs.”

The 2020 Sponsors Breakfast also signified the end of Port Moresby Nature Park’s Wildlife Appeal.

The Wildlife Appeal was launched in June this year amidst the struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of reaching K1 million. The Wildlife Appeal was officially wrapped up during the event with a final cheque presentation of K350,000 by Governor Parkop on behalf of the National Capital District Commission.

“As Governor of NCDC, it is my honour to present to the Nature Park today with a cheque for K350,000 to officially enable them to reach the Wildlife Appeal’s target of K1 million.”

The Wildlife Appeal saw the support of the local business houses, conservation organisations, international organisations and individuals resulting in over 1,100 individual donations through the GoFundMe page.

Local donations were deposited through the Nature Park’s bank account while others donated in person at the Nature Park’s gift shop.