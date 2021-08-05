Park gears up for Massive Giveaways

The business houses supporting the Park’s program will be gifting eight winners with prizes consisting of a Round Trip with PNG Air, a night’s accommodation at Holiday Inn Suites and most recently, Airways Hotel has jumped on board to sponsor a lunch buffet.

Airways Hotel PR and Sales Executive Mary Natera presented the vouchers to the Park’s Marketing Manager Denise Girey.

The Live Draw of the Mystery of the Liklik Toti Fairy Challenge will be held at 3pm this Sunday 8th August at the Park.

The Park has been significantly affected by the impacts of COVID-19. Last year, COVID-19 almost caused an indefinite closure, because there was a dramatic drop in visitation and the Park’s inability to self-generate income.

Fortunately, through the increased support of the NCDC and a global GoFundMe campaign, along with additional business support, the Nature Park has been able to continue its operations through interactive activities including the Fairies in the Park program to encourage visitation.