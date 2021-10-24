OTML Donates Medical Supplies

OTML’s Eastern Highlands staff sent a request to the company requesting that they provide donor assistance to the hospital in medical supplies due to the surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the province.

OTML General Manager Community and Operations Support, Kedi Ilimbit said OTML is a PNG-owned company and it was only right that it extend its support and assistance where needed by the hospital.

Mr Ilimbit said on behalf of the company, he hopes that the important life-saving equipment will go a long way in assisting the hospital during the pandemic as it has devastated our health system drastically and affected many lives.

Goroka Hospital CEO, Joseph Apa, was grateful in receiving these essential supplies as the hospital was facing challenges of attending to gravely ill COVID-19 patients due to shortages of these items, especially oxygen.

OTML employees Yagatau Hamena and Philip Beniel who live in Goroka delivered the items to the hospital’s Director Curative Health Services, Dr Kapiro Kendaura, Doctor-In-Charge of the COVID ward Dr Peter Kale and other hospital staff.