OTML Awards Scholarships to Students

The scholarship scheme, with a generous funding commitment exceeding K300,000, aims to support high-achieving students pursuing tertiary education relevant to OTML's work areas.

The recipients, hailing from the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG), Pacific Adventist University (PAU), and the PNG University of Technology (PNGUoT), represent a diverse array of disciplines. Among the awardees, one student comes from UPNG, two from PAU, and seven from PNGUoT.

These students are currently in their third year of study, specializing in fields such as Geology, Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical & Communication Engineering, Applied Physics, Mining Engineering, Mineral Processing, Surveying, and Geotechnical Engineering.

OTML's commitment to education is evident in the substantial financial contributions it has made to the scholarship program. A total of K310,307.54 has been disbursed to the three universities under the USS program, with UPNG receiving K18,515, PAU receiving K78,172, and PNGUoT receiving K213,620.54.

The selection of awardees is meticulously based on the relevance of their study disciplines to OTML's operational requirements.

The comprehensive scholarship package covers full tuition and boarding fees for the academic year, a stipend, a book allowance, travel assistance, and industrial training.

Moreover, upon successful completion of their studies with outstanding academic and behavioural performance in their final year, awardees are guaranteed automatic entry into OTML's two-year Graduate Development Program.

Initiated by OTML in 2007 and reintroduced in 2023 after a brief hiatus, the USS program has proven instrumental in supporting tertiary education in Papua New Guinea. With an investment exceeding K830,000, OTML has sponsored a total of 60 undergraduate students to date.

The program not only alleviates financial burdens for students but also fosters a robust relationship between OTML and partnering universities, ensuring a steady influx of skilled graduates into the company's workforce and training programs.