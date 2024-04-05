Orphanage blessed with beddings

Seventy (70) mattresses and pillows were issued to the student dormitory; a given urgency by the Kumura Foundation, a community-based organization assisting in running health and education programs for the disadvantaged in this region.

The new dorm currently houses 66 children aged between 5 and 14 years old. The majority are from the 10 major tribes of Bundi in the mountainous region of Madang Province, and those from the Gembogl region.

“We are grateful to Sir Brian Bell Foundation for its resilience and continued support to over 82 organizations in PNG. Even after the great loss from the tragic black Wednesday that affected the Brian Bell business on the 10th of January, 2024, SBBF is still supporting others,” said Vincent Kumura, Director for Kumura Foundation.

Kumura commended the Gene family for their great partnership in educating the disadvantaged children of Bundi under the Gembogl Orphan Resource Centre. He also thanked MAPAI Transport Ltd, Kaiaworks Ltd, Agape Group of UOG, TNA Hardware in Kundiawa and individuals who support the work of Kumura Foundation.

Natural disasters in the Kundiawa-Gembogl region have halted work on the new dorm, which is set to be completed this May.

The natural disaster on 14th March damaged the school's fencing and washed off a pedestrian bridge that gives students access to their self-help garden.

“This is the bridge we built to connect from the other side of the river to the self-help garden. This bridge has been completely removed. We need to really build stone walls and barricade in case of further landslides,” Mr Kumura said.

In addition, a landslip had almost hit and damaged the new dormitory. Mr Kumura is appealing to the Simbu Provincial Disaster Relief team to respond to the bridge issue.