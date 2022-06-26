Nimamar Council Chamber Open

The Tumbawinlam Haus or Nimamar Council Chamber was officially opened on June 22nd funded by the Nimamar LLG and the Provincial Government at a cost of K2.4 million.

Unlike other Council Chambers, the Tumbawinlam Haus was built in partnership with the Nimamar Council who chipped in with counterpart funding of K1.2 million for the K2.4 million building.

With their contribution through their business arm Nimamar capital, the Lihirians used their economic power to add their own extensions and designs to the Tumbawinlam Haus.

This includes an extra conference room, more offices and a culturally significant figure of the Kabai beside the building.

The event marks a milestone achievement for the people of New Ireland and the provincial government of establishing 10 Council Chambers in 10 LLG’s in 1 year 3months under the leadership of Governor Sir Julius Chan.

“Today we witness a new birth and new dawn of Nimamar Council Chamber. The beginning of a modern establishment of your local Government by the People, of the People and for the People. This chamber is not for show. It is a legacy project. It will remain beyond our time,” said the Governor.

The name Tumbawinlam represents the six main clans on the Island.

Nimamar LLG President, Stanely Tunut chaired the first Council sitting with all 15 ward members present, where Sir Julius was invited to deliver his official address to the LLG Council.