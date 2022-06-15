New gear for Bereina rugby clubs

Central Provincial Administrator Francis Koaba presented the uniforms, which were long overdue. The uniforms were committed during the 2021 Robert Agarobe Boxing Tournament. The uniforms were purchased from Tura, a sports uniform company in Fiji, costing almost K18, 000 for a set.

The teams were presented 20 sets of uniforms including rugby shorts, and socks.

Aihi Billy, President for Bereina Rugby League Association, said the competition was cancelled due to affiliation issues with PNGRFL but preparations are now underway for a trial match between the Central Dabaris Rugby League team at Bereina.