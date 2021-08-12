Nature Park Interns

Chilla Sine, Philemon Varihombui and Dave Laki are all final year students in Tourism & Hospitality at UPNG who undertook an eight-week internship program as part of their practical assessment.

The students were under rotational shifts throughout their tenure with the Nature Park, enabling them to gain such knowledge and hands-on experience in the various departments within a tourism organization.

The Park’s Human Resources Manager, Francis Semmy said: “This is the third batch of interns we’ve had this year and we as a team are happy to have supported more youth and young leaders. Through such programs, giving them the necessary skill and knowledge to start off their career once they complete their tertiary education.”

He added that the interns have been rotating between the Education, Marketing, Guest Relations and Human Resource Departments within the Park to gain varied job experience and skills to help them in future.

The students’ internship program has been a success and the HR department along with the Park’s management and staff wished the students well in their studies and future endeavours.