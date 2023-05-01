Nakanai acknowledges progress and challenges

The District Management Team recently conducted its first quarterly review meeting to discuss the challenges faced by the new District.

Despite not having any funding or office space, the team of only five officers, including the CEO of the Nakanai DDA, have been serving four LLGs with a population of over 200,000 people.

The meeting, held on Friday at Kadeema Guest House at Mosa LLG, was attended by all four LLGs within the District. The LLGs presented their reports on their achievements and challenges since the establishment of the new District last August. During the meeting, District CEO Wilfred Augustine gave a brief summary of the reports presented by the LLGs.

Despite the lack of resources, Nakanai District is making progress in improving the lives of its people. The District Management Team is committed to serving the community, and their efforts are evident in the projects they have undertaken so far.

Though the lack of funding and office space presents challenges, the team of officers is determined to work hard and deliver results.

As the district continues to grow and develop, it is hoped that they will receive the support they need to further improve the lives of those within their community.