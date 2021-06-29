Locals In Financial Literacy Training

The Kimbe SME / financial literacy training was held for a month (over four Saturdays) which saw lessons on entrepreneurship, financial management and mindset development expounded through four strategic modules.

Program facilitator Lamang Business Consultants (LBC) said the program focused on empowering Papua New Guineans to becoming active participants in economic development, through entrepreneurship, sound money management and wealth creating opportunities.

Principal of LBC, Luther Scat Lamang said more Papua New Guineans were becoming spectators in economic development because they lacked knowledge and motivation to participate.

“This program is rolled out to empower our people with the necessary knowledge to tap into entrepreneurship for wealth creation, financial security and to contribute to the economic development of their community and the country,” Mr Lamang said.

LBC conducts its program through a holistic approach where it provides a 3-in-1 training package, where not only financial literacy is delivered but also that lessons on business management, economics, psychology and personal growth, making it a unique platform for entrepreneurs.

The participants hailed the program as empowering and that it was a great opportunity for them to be indulged in such training, where not only the lessons were simplified but that they were motivated and inspired to become successful entrepreneurs.

The program will now head over to Bialla, which is scheduled for 12th-14th of July.