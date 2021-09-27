Life Skills Training Concludes

The 46 locals graduated recently with certificates in basic life skills after completing a three-months program conducted by East New Britain life skills.

Mandres ward member, Samuel Tom said in order to control illegal activities in his ward, and he decided to partner with ENB Life skills to conduct the training for youths.

“When youths leave school and couldn’t find jobs, they engage in illegal activities because they do not know how to be productive in their community. Therefore, I think it is important to be equipped with life skills,” Mr Tom said.

He noted said that young people often struggle to access education and employment opportunities, limiting their engagement in society and male youths tend to turn to the life of drug and alcohol abuse. Mr Tom is optimistic law and order issues would be minimized.

A male participant reported that as they went through the training program, they have time to clear their mind and find peace that they previously would resort to drugs and alcohol.

Director ENB Life skills training, Lucas Tade said the program taught 16 basic modules covering eight basic building skills topics and eight applied basic livelihood topics.

Under building technology, the youths were engaged by Cocoa Board to build a shed and fermentary. Also showcased were sewing of shirts, meri blouse, producing spices, chicken stock feed, welding cooking stands, bamboo furniture and pillows.