Karu Bridge repainted

Contractor, NBC, run by the Namatanai DDA, repainted the bridge after failing to comply to the standards.

New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan and former Namatanai MP Byron Chan were on site on Thursday, May 11th, inspecting the repainting of the bridge.

Minkiong said the bridge was previously painted with political red color, which was a breach in contract specifications by the Department of Works.

As per Provincial Executive Council (PEC) decision in December 2022, construction of the bridge by the National Government will cater for a dual lane same as Lavatbura bridge.

Construction began on December 2022 and was delayed until last Saturday, May 7th, 2023.

The Boluminski Highway is a National Highway therefore the up keep of bridges and the highway is the responsibility of the National Government under the Lihir MOA.

Minkiong said Karu Bridge is now completed according to the requirements as per PEC decision.