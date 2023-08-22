K5.3million endorsed for donga project

A dummy cheque in that amount was presented to Program Manager, Steve Hoap on Wednesday 16th August, 2023.

Representatives of OTML, Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) and presidents of the associations were present to witness the kind gesture.

OTDF CEO, Havini Vira, said, "This commitment reflects the women’s dedication to partner in growth, progress, and improved livelihoods for all."

He said this investment, with guaranteed returns, will generate profits that will support the women’s development activities beyond mine closure.

Saridu Saudi, who spoke on behalf of the president for the Suki-Fly Gogo Women and Children’s Association, acknowledged OTML for giving the women and children associations the opportunity to invest in Ok Tedi project and OTDF for the support for the Women and Children programs in the regions.

“I am really blessed this morning. I stand with a joyful heart speaking as we present this funding to OTML. This is a major investment for us and as we seek partners to collaborate with us, I want to thank OTML management for this opportunity. Thank you,” stated Saudi.