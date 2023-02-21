K1.2mil road maintenance contract for Wau-Waria

Wau Waria District Administrator, John Orebut said the contract was awarded to the contractor following the screening and the approval of the contract by the district procurement committee members this month.

The road contract will be carried out in three phases.

Phase one is from Warabung to Biaru, the second phase is from Biaru to Kasangare and the third phase runs from Kasangare to Sim in Waria local level government council area.

Mr Orebut said it is a milestone achievement and a win-win situation for both parties for the awarding the road contract to the first contractor to start carrying out maintenance work from the deteriorating section of the road from Warabung to Biaru.

"I have engaged the engineers from the division of works to monitor and supervise the performance of the contractor after they commenced carrying out the maintenance working along the deteriorating section of the road," Mr Orebut said.

"The engineer will advise us upon the completion of the work and we'll release the payment to the contractor.”

The payment will be made in three instalments after the completion of the different phases of work along the road. The road was constructed in 1989 and work has reached Sim in Waria local level government council.

The maintenance work has been carried out over the years but the expected results of the work does not meet the requirements of a proper road works and to date it has remained as an incomplete road.

The contractors will work under the supervision of the provincial Works division engineer over the duration of the project.

Kwey Constructions managing director, Jeffrey Pulasi thank the district procurement committee members for awarding the road maintenance contract work to his company.

This week equipment will be moved to the road project site in preparation for the maintenance work to commence.

A district procurement committee member Rev. Maidi Minecfotoc said they are looking forward to seeing better results on the road maintenance work.

Wau Rural and Waria local level government council managers, Wata Kuia and Sou Tongon also witnessed the signing of the contract agreement.

"We want to see a professional work carried out on the first phase of the maintenance work by the road contractor Kwey Constructions for the good of the people of the new district.”

Morobe division of Works Road supervisor, Jacob Amati thanked Wau-Waria District Administrator John Orebut for engaging them to supervise the road maintenance work.