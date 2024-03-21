Jaffa community health post re-opens

This is a project funded by the ADB at the cost of K5million.

The Community Health Post was originally opened in early 2019 and was active in providing and delivering essential health services for the locals, but after a few months of operation tribal conflict between the Jomposa and its neighboring Jaffa tribe affected the operation of the health post.

The health post was forced to close its services and took close to three years to have it re-opened after a lot of negotiations with the local Member for Kainantu, William Hagahuno, the LLG ward council representatives, the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (EHPHA) and the village community leaders of Jaffa.

ADB US Director, Chantale Wong was delighted to see the restoration of health services to the community through the re-opening of the facility. And was glad to have witnessed it in person.

“We’ve travelled far and wide, and to be present to visit the CHP and witness the restoration of services is something very special, especially when the service returns and are delivered for everyone, including mothers and children of Jaffa and the surrounding villages,” Director Wong said.