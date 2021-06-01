Group Backs Trash To Treasure Sculpture Festival

IHG Group has come on board again for the second time as an event sponsor for the BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival.

“We thank IHG Group for their support in making this year’s festival a possibility. At one stage, we were considering postponing the festival to 2022. But thanks to our partner and sponsors like IHG Group, we were able to get it back on track in time for the launch date,” said Port Moresby Nature Park General Manager, David Thompson.

The aim of the festival is to raise awareness of the growing issue of waste, in particular plastic pollution, to encourage the public to rethink how much rubbish each of us creates.

The event will transform solid waste into aesthetically powerful larger than life sculptures to demonstrate the type and amount of trash that is created in Port Moresby and challenge the repurpose of items that would ordinarily be thrown away.

General Manager for IHG Group, Robert Coates said. “This festival is an opportunity for IHG Group to reach out to the general public on issues concerning waste & pollution, by supporting another great initiative from Port Moresby Nature Park, which we are very keen to support.”

Visitors to this year’s event will be able to view an additional seven new sculptures and get to participate in a self–directed family activity in the park.

The BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival will be held at the Nature Park with standard entry frees applied.