Grants available to B’ville groups

The grants are designed to support grassroots initiatives, involving community groups and civil society organisations that seek to promote peace, stability and local development.

Grants will help communities to build small-scale infrastructure, respond to climate change, improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), promote gender equality, disability and social inclusion, and partner with local government.

Eligible groups include Bougainville-based volunteer groups, community-based development or self-help groups, youth groups, sports groups clubs or sports, women’s groups, school boards of management, health facility boards of management, community health networks or village health volunteer groups and church groups.

The grant funding range is from K50,000 to K120,000 with a 10 percent contribution required from grant recipients towards the cost of equipment and materials.

The Bougainville Community Grants Program is funded by the Australian government through the Bougainville Partnership, working together with the governments of Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Applications opened on Monday 15 August 2022 and will run through to 15 August 2023.

Secretary for Community Development, Mana Kakarouts, welcomed the launch of the community grants, saying: “These grants support groups of citizens and their representatives to work together with government to improve service delivery and the use of public resources.”

“The program aims to reach the most disadvantaged and the most remote areas of Bougainville,” he said.

Australian High Commission First Secretary, Dr Fiona Crockford, said Australia has a long-term commitment to working with Bougainvilleans to support peace and economic development.

“Development is always a collective effort and that is why these grants encourage citizens, community groups and businesses to work cooperatively with government to create solutions to local development challenges,” said Dr Crockford.

Information packs and application forms are available at District Administrations or the Bougainville Community Grants offices in Arawa and Buka.

(Dr Fiona Crockford DFAT Buka, with local community leaders in Kunua during the opening of Bougainville Community Grant funded project - Teua Market, on 29 September 2021)