Governor opens Baruni classrooms

This was the first official duty the Governor made after his prolonged sick leave. He was there at the invitation of the Deputy NCD Governor and Motu-Koita Assembly (MKA) Chairman, Dadi Toka Junior.

“Thank you very much for today. It’s a day I thought it would never happen for me but I am very, very pleased and happy to be here, and I’ve got to say that I’m blessed to be here.

“God has given me a second chance to enjoy this gift of life, and today I’m happy and grateful to be here because I want to make a greater difference then perhaps what I have done in the last 15 years,” Governor Parkop said.

He added that it is a good start to this second chance, by opening this new school facility for the children and Baruni community.

The classrooms were built at a cost of K1 million; a partnership project by the Baruni Community Development Association (BACODA), the MKA, and the National Capital District Commission (NCDC).

Governor Parkop said the two iconic classrooms were long time coming for a school that was established in the 1960s.

“It’s long time coming. Our school was built in the 60s and it’s taken so many years but importantly we are here at last and I want to assure everyone, ‘this is just the beginning!” Parkop assured.

Deputy Governor and MKA Chairman Dadi Toka jr said, “What is important to the government of Motu-Koita, is that future of Motu-Koita is recognized. And we do that by building infrastructure, for education,” he said.

Construction for the 3-In-1 classrooms started last June and was completed this month. It will be used by 120 Pre-School students.