Governor Chan thanks Lovongai community

Accompanied by a distinguished delegation, the Governor's visit from May 15th-16th was met with enthusiasm and warm reception from the locals.

Governor Sir Julius, joined by Deputy Governor Semmy Missen, Chairperson Misbill Nelson, Women's Representative Elthy Chapau, Chief Linson Aaron, former Namatanai MP, Byron Chan, and other prominent figures, conveyed his deep appreciation for the overwhelming support received from Lovongai.

The residents turned out in significant numbers, impressing the Governor with their warm and thoughtful welcome.

The Lovongai LLG showed their immense support for Sir Julius, granting him the highest number of votes in the 2022 NGE, totaling an impressive 5,178 votes.

The Tsoi group of islands contributed 1,251 votes, West Lavongai wards added 1,096 votes, South Lovongai wards contributed 1,254 votes, and North East Lovongai demonstrated their support with 1,527 votes.

Governor Sir Julius Chan expressed his gratitude for Lovongai's exceptional dedication during the campaign, highlighting that their support accounted for 66 percent of the overall votes from all Councils in New Ireland. Under the visionary leadership of the Chan-Missen Government, Lovongai has witnessed significant development, including the establishment of Konomatalik High School, the construction of Unity Road, and the creation of the Lovongai Council Chamber.

The government has also provided essential social benefits such as free education, pensions, improved housing, community grants, solar lights, and medical equipment.

During his visit to Tsoi Primary School, the Governor assured the island residents that the aid post would be upgraded to a sub-health centre, aligning with the recently enacted Free and Subsidized Community Health Care program.

The provincial government pledged to subsidize logistical costs for patient referrals, easing the burden on the local healthcare system.