Foundation Invests In Kagua-Erave

End of last year, the Foundation invested K10,000 to establish a resource centre for women in the Kagua-Erave district. Last weekend, Founder Ruth Undi returned to evaluate the outcome of this investment.

“I come here to see what you have done with the seed that I planted with you women. Did the mothers plant the seeds I left here or not?” Undi queried.

A local woman leaders said: “We all come from East, West, North, South in Kagua-Erave. You came here to hear the silent voice of us mothers. We always listened to the loud voices of men. Today we raise our flag and we want to stand firm on our feet.”

The foundation has transformed these women’s lives from being subservient to their menfolk to now making their own decisions because they have their own income. A string of K1 coins were presented to make a point that just as the crocodile on the K1 coin, they are going to be subtle but alert.