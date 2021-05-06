Financial Literacy Training Vital

Member for North East John Kaupa, NCD City Manager Bernard Kipit and NCD Women’s Commissioner Elice Siki were present to congratulated the women on their achievement.

Mr Kaupa said the financial literacy training fulfils the requirement of the Public Financial Management Act and congratulated the women.

He said under the Public Finance Act, Financial Literacy Training is a compulsory for funds to be released for any micro SME projects and the certificates will enable them to access the micro SME funds facilitated by the Office of the Member for North East.