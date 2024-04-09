ExxonMobil sponsors teacher tech training

Sponsored by ExxonMobil PNG, the event was graced by Belinda Gurra, Planning and Contribution Supervisor, Public and Government Office, and Sarah Llewellyn, Community and Development Support Lead, who inaugurated the proceedings.

The focus of the day was the Digital Learning program, aimed at equipping teachers with the latest tools and techniques to enhance classroom engagement.

Participants delved into the intricacies of the BbP Learning App, exploring new updates and functionalities. Hands-on activities provided invaluable practice as educators engaged with tablets, mastering question-based exercises.

Further sessions honed in on optimizing screen display features, ensuring teachers' digital proficiency. The comprehensive program included insights on utilizing FWB, laptops, internet connectivity, and smartphone usage to enrich teaching methodologies.

Recognizing the critical role of technology in education delivery, ExxonMobil PNG's sponsorship underscored the importance of ongoing training and support for educators.

As the training continues, teachers emerge empowered and equipped to navigate the digital landscape, ultimately enriching the learning experience for the children they serve.