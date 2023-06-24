Ex-Tusbabs bring awareness

These are former Tusbab students that have advanced into the University of Technology under various departments undertaken.

As part of their community awareness, they gathered together to inform, encourage and enlighten interested students, especially grade 12s, about how they can master their cumulative marks in their streams, in order to apply to the right courses or courses of interest.

The current grade 11 and 12 students of Tusbab Secondary School gathered and the Marape Hall to listen to their former school leavers on the different courses they are now taking at the University of Technology.

The university students as per their course and department requirements, informed Tusbab students of the expected GPA entry levels, the intake quota, the subject combinations for the courses taken, potential jobs offered for the courses and likely employers.

Beverly Wawah, a final year Communications for Development student said that they wanted to motivate the students. As an ex-Tusbab, she says, most of the time there are negativity portrayed towards the school, as students sometimes engage in unlawful activities. However, they want to encourage students to study hard and pursue their dreams and prove stereotypes wrong.

Deputy Principal Administration, Camillus Kavagu, stated that this initiative by their former students is welcomed as it provides an insight to students of the types of courses offered first hand.

Mr Kavagu is also encouraging and welcomes other students from the other universities to also follow suite and make awareness to their grade 12s on the courses offered in their university of study.

As an encouragement, Tusbab students were told to put their heads down and think of their families, their parents and the struggles they go through to keep them in school, to motivate them so that they can do well and prosper in life.