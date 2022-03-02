EU Delegation, St John Renews Partnership

St John will also assist EU delegates with home medical services to help them access health care when it’s urgent, but not an emergency.

In an important step to promoting emergency preparedness, St John is helping the EU in upgrading all its existing first aid kits and installing defibrillators (AEDs) at all its worksites in Port Moresby.

Partnerships like this provide delegates with the comfort that quality emergency medical care is only one call away.

SJA Chief Executive Officer, Matt Cannon said SJA service stands ready to support government departments, businesses, and other delegations with the same level of close partnership.

St John PNG is a statutory not-for-profit civil protection charity. It is contracted by the Government to provide free public emergency ambulance services across the country. The government only funds St John about 70 percent of what St John needs to continue providing Papua New Guineans with free emergency ambulance services.

St John must fundraise to ensure the service can continue, reliably and at the quality every Papua New Guinean deserves. Any funds raised by SJA through important partnerships like this one with the EU PNG Delegation and reinvested to improve the free public ambulance services.