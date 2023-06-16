Double classroom for Gawa Konda

Through its Education Infrastructure Development Program, Digicel Foundation built the double classroom at Gawa Konda Primary School which is located in ward 7 of Gena Waugla LLG of Kerowagi District in Simbu Province with a total of 430 students from grades one to eight. The school has been operating for five years now with little infrastructure.

School Board member and community leader, Michael Kigl thanked Digicel Foundation for the timely support of a new classroom.

“The school previously had grades four to eight, and just this year took in grades one to three. With the addition of the three grades, the school desperately needed a new classroom to cater for the additional students. On behalf of Gawa Konda Primary School and my community, I would like to thank Digicel Foundation for the timely assistance of the new double classroom which will be used by our grade seven and eight classes,” stated Kigl.

In February 2023 the construction began and was completed over a period of three months at a cost of K350, 000.00 with the construction led by the Chaperz Building Construction Company.

This is the fifth primary school double classroom built in Simbu Province by the Foundation and comes with two fully furnished classrooms inclusive of 20 standard student desks, whiteboards, pin boards and teachers’ tables and chairs for each classroom. The project also includes a 9,000L Tuffa tank on a reinforced concrete base with a lockable tap to ensure the students have access to clean drinking water, and an additional two 900L Tuffa tanks are provided with a WASH facility for students.